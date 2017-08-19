Stoughton Coffee Break Festival

press release:

Coffee Brew Off - Sample coffee from different coffee roasters and vote for your favorite brewer.

Car show featuring vintage and modern cars, trucks, motorcycles and new this year tractors.

Arts & Crafts Fair

5k Java Jog & 1 mile FunRun - Time yourself as you cross the finish line with the big display clock. Since these are fun runs, no finisher prizes awarded. Participant door prizes will given away between 10:00-11:00am. Must be present to win.

Family Entertainment, food stands, pig roast, beer & music through out the day