press release: Don’t miss the World Famous Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performing their final dances of the season. They kick off their weekend of performances on Tuesday May 16. They begin the day at the ALCS School (9am) followed by a performance at the State Capitol (noon). The final performance of the day is at the Skaalen Home in Stoughton @ 2:00 pm.

Friday May 19, the Dancers continue their dance schedule at the Sandhill School @ 8:15 a.m. and then to St. Ann School @ 9:45 a.m.

Saturday May 20 brings the annual street dance following the Youth Parade (2 pm) corner of Main and Division in downtown Stoughton. The Dancers perform for the community and all Syttende Mai guests. Other Saturday performances will be held at the Community Building at 3:45 with the annual Alumni Dance at 5:30.

The highlight of the weekend and the final signature performance of the season will be held at the Stoughton Community Building on Sunday May 21 (3:45 pm) following the Syttende Mai Parade. Performance will include a Bake Sale as well as fresh Norwegian Meatballs!