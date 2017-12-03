Stoughton Village Players Auditions

Google Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00

Stoughton Village Players Theater 255 E. Main St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin

press release: Sylvia: Manhattanites Greg and Kate are adjusting to an empty nest.  Kate’s career is taking off; Greg, without kids for distraction, is stuck in a stagnating limbo of a career.  His looming middle-aged crisis is averted when he rescues a clever and coquettish stray he names, Sylvia. This newfound intimacy with the precocious and charismatic pup awakens a restlessness in Greg and creates an almost insurmountable marital rift.  “Sylvia” is a smart, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older by A.R. Gurney.  Adult content - 18+ recommended.

Audition Info:

  • Auditions Sunday, December 3 and Monday, December 4 at 7 PM at the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E Main Street
  • Open call auditions will read from Sylvia script selections; be prepared to share your conflicts calendar
  • Rehearsals will begin Sunday, February 11th with a Sunday-Thursday rehearsal schedule (Sundays from 6-10 PM, Monday-Thursday from 7-10 PM, social night following rehearsal on Thursdays)
  • Casting 4 people in the following roles:
  • Sylvia (Female, age 18-mid 20s)
  • Greg (Male, age 45-55)
  • Kate (Female, age 45-55)
  • Tom/Phyllis/Leslie (Male to play multiple roles, age 20+)
Info
Stoughton Village Players Theater 255 E. Main St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin View Map
Arts Notices, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-03 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stoughton Village Players Auditions - 2017-12-04 19:00:00