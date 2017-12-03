Stoughton Village Players Auditions

press release: Sylvia: Manhattanites Greg and Kate are adjusting to an empty nest. Kate’s career is taking off; Greg, without kids for distraction, is stuck in a stagnating limbo of a career. His looming middle-aged crisis is averted when he rescues a clever and coquettish stray he names, Sylvia. This newfound intimacy with the precocious and charismatic pup awakens a restlessness in Greg and creates an almost insurmountable marital rift. “Sylvia” is a smart, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older by A.R. Gurney. Adult content - 18+ recommended.

Audition Info:

Auditions Sunday, December 3 and Monday, December 4 at 7 PM at the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E Main Street

Open call auditions will read from Sylvia script selections; be prepared to share your conflicts calendar

Rehearsals will begin Sunday, February 11th with a Sunday-Thursday rehearsal schedule (Sundays from 6-10 PM, Monday-Thursday from 7-10 PM, social night following rehearsal on Thursdays)

Casting 4 people in the following roles: