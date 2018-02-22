Stragegic Behavioral Health

press release: Please join us for our February Program Meeting to learn more about Strategic Behavioral Health (SBH) and the new psychiatric hospital planned in Dane County. This meeting has a Q&A format, where panelist Bret Morschauser - clinical liaison with Willowcreek Behavioral Health in Green Bay (a subsidiary of SBH) - will answer questions and comments from the audience.

Free event but registration is appreciated.

Call 608-249-7188 to let us know you’ll be there!

The “Let’s Talk About It” program series is aimed at addressing community issues impacting people affected by mental illness in Dane County. Each meeting focuses on different issues, from policy to research to increasing awareness. The meetings are designed to give members and the community the opportunity to provide input and engage in open dialogue.