Straight No Chaser

Google Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

Google Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Straight No Chaser - 2017-09-28 19:30:00