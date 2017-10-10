Strangers No More: The New Sanctuary Movement and Creating Community Through Our Safe Space

press release: Sergio M. González is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a specialization in twentieth-century U.S. labor, working-class, and immigration history. Sergio’s research interests include the development of Mexican-American communities in urban areas in the American Midwest in the twentieth century, along with the impact of religion transnationalism on inter- and intraethnic community relations. Sergio is the recipient of a 2012 University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellors Borderlands Fellowship, as well as the 2015 Smithsonian Latino Museum Studies Program Fellowship. He is currently working on a book manuscript entitled “Mexicans in Wisconsin” [Wisconsin Historical Society Press]

