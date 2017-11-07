press release: Madison Metropolitan School District: Strategic Framework Engagement Sessions

The Strategic Framework guides all of our district’s work to raise achievement for all students and close achievement gaps. It is our roadmap as a district and details our vision, goals, core values, strategy, and specific actions we are taking as a district. The 2017-18 school year will be the fifth year of the district’s Strategic Framework. Five years into our work, we believe it is the right time to reflect on our progress, gather information and ideas and determine what changes we need to make to our strategy for the future. We want to look at what we’ve accomplished, where we’ve struggled and how we can make more progress in the next phase of action for students with an eye toward long term, sustainable improvement for all.

Be part of the process! Attend one of our upcoming community sessions to help us chart the next phase of the Strategic Framework: - Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at East High School (2222 E. Washington Ave.) - Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at James Madison Memorial High School (201 S. Gammon Rd.) To request transportation, interpretation, or child care for these meetings, please email mmsdnews@madiso n.k12.wi.us with your request. If you are unable to attend one of these sessions, we invite you to get a brief overview of the progress we've made in the first four years of the Strategic Framework, share your ideas for the areas you think we should focus on moving forward and read about our ideas so far, at https://www.mad ison.k12.wi.us/ future-framewor k.