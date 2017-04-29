Straw Bale Gardening

press release:

Learn how to create a raised garden using straw bales at a free class, Sat., April 29, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at America’s Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Rd.

"Straw bale gardens provide the perfect conditions for growing vegetables, herbs and more," says Betty Bless of America's Best Flowers, "And best of all, there's no need to till!"

An instructor will share the benefits of this gardening method, details of how it's done, and tips for success. Pre-registrations welcome at 608-222-2269.