press release: The annual Strawberry Shortcake Festival will be held Sunday, June 24, at the Larson House Museum, 6003 Exchange St. in McFarland from 1 to 4 pm. The berries are freshly picked and the cake is homemade. Ice cream and whipping cream top it off. Sundaes, hot dogs and beverages are also offered at the food booths. Family fun - free tours of the Larson House, outdoor games and lively entertainment including circus dogs and a Dixieland jazz band. For more info contact Jane Licht - licht.jane@gmail.com or 608-838-8178 or visit the McFarland Historical Society website - mcfarlandhistorical.org