Press release: Brought to you by Premier Berry Sponsor Meineke Car Care, the StrawberryFest is back for its 30th year on Saturday, June 17, from 8 – 3 at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim in Sun Prairie. With over 1,000 quarts of freshly picked strawberries for sale, everyone can enjoy the homegrown sweetness of Wisconsin’s beautiful berries from Kirschbaum’s Strawberry Acres in Beaver Dam. Bring the entire family to enjoy the 5K/10K Run/Walk, strawberry sales, craft fair, activities for kids, rummage sale, book sale, delicious food, drawings and raffles and a free outdoor stage. Entertainment this year will be Marcy and the Highlights from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Adults 21 and over can enjoy visiting the wine tasting tent.

The aging population is expected to continue to increase as the baby boomers reach retirement age, resulting in an increase in the need for services and programs for older adults. The Colonial Club is a nonprofit that enhances the well-being and independence of older adults. Proceeds will help fund programs and activities that promote independence, nutrition, socialization and safety for senior adults in Northeast Dane County.