Street Seen

press release: A PhotoMidwest members juried exhibit of street photography, the Featured Photographers for November.

On view will be 29 images, from Madison and around the world, which capture unposed moments of everyday human activity in public spaces. Each photo tells the story of a moment as witnessed by the photographer.

Opening reception: 7PM to 9PM, Thursday, November 2

Gallery Hours: Saturday's in November from Noon to 4PM, and prior to scheduled events, or by appointment.