Street Seen

to Google Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: A PhotoMidwest members juried exhibit of street photography, the Featured Photographers for November.

On view will be 29 images, from Madison and around the world, which capture unposed moments of everyday human activity in public spaces. Each photo tells the story of a moment as witnessed by the photographer.

Opening reception: 7PM to 9PM, Thursday, November 2

Gallery Hours: Saturday's in November from Noon to 4PM,  and prior to scheduled events, or by appointment.

Info
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-630-9797
to Google Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-11 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-18 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Street Seen - 2017-11-25 12:00:00