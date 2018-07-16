Strength Training for Cyclists

press release: Incorporating strength training into a cyclists fitness regimen can help improve performance and prevent injuries. This hands-on workshop presented by strength coach Luke Briggs will help attendees learn ways they can build strength to compliment their time spent in the saddle. Luke will provide visual aids to show how strength training and cycling can be coordinated for optimal results.

When: Monday July 16 from 7PM - 8PM, Machinery Row Bicycles, 601 Williamson St.,

Cost: Free to attend and open to everyone! https://www.facebook. com/events/273283806745945/

About the presenter: Luke Briggs is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He's coached hundreds of clients, including dozens of endurance athletes, for more than five years as a strength coach at Functional Integrated Training. He also owns and operates his own online coaching business through Luke Briggs Fitness LLC.