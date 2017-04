Strollin' East Johnson Street

press release: Enjoy jazz on Johnson Street the evening of May 19 presented by the Greater Madison Jazz Symposium.

Friday, May 19, 2017, 5:30 - 11:00 PM

NEXTGEN MUSICIANS SHOWCASE @ RVM CLASSICS (852 EAST JOHNSON): 5:30 – 6:15 PM: Café CODA Student Jazz Jam Ensemble "BE NATURAL"; 6:30 – 7:00 PM: West High School’s Tribute to Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers

MACHA TEA ROOM (823 EAST JOHNSON): 6:00 – 7:30 PM: Lesser Lakes Trio; 8:00 – 9:30 PM: A Night of Poetry & Jazz hosted by Rob Dz and The Joe White Trio featuring Oscar Mireles and Poet Fabu

LUMEN (845 EAST JOHNSON): 7:00 – 8:00 PM: Vocalist Carolynn Schwartz Black with Cliff Frederiksen & John Widdicombe; 8:30 – 10:00 PM: The Five Points Jazz Collective

GOOD STYLE SHOP (817 EAST JOHNSON): 7:30 – 9:00 PM: Brennan Connors & Stray Passage; 9:30 – 11:00 PM: Left Field Quartet