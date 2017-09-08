Strollin' Middleton

press release: The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium’s popular Strollin’ series returns to Middleton with six venues hosting roughly five hours of continuous and stylistically-varied live jazz, with no cover charges.

One of the highlights this year will be the world premiere performance by Panchromatic Steel, our community’s first improvising Caribbean steel pan band, of a new work by Miami (Ohio) University Professor Chris Tanner commissioned through the Jazz Consortium’s Artistic Development Program. Also on tap are the New Orleans sounds of the ensemble Middleton Jazz, vocalist Lo Marie, the Craig Mason Jazz Combo, and quartets led by Rachel Heuer and Betsy Ezell. This year’s host venues in the eminently strollable Downtown Middleton area include Barriques, Middleton Public Library, Louisianne’s, Middleton Senior Center, Villa Dolce, and an outdoor youth performance stage at BMO Harris Bank.

Full Schedule:

BMO Harris Bank Student Stage, 7447 University Avenue @ Parmenter St.

Edgewood High School Jazz Combo 5 pm; Middleton High School Jazz Combo 6 pm

Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Ave

Middleton Jazz 5 pm-6 pm; Craig Mason Combo 6:30-7:30 pm

Barriques, 1901 Cayuga St.; Lo Marie and Cliff Frederiksen 6-7 pm; Michelle DuVall and Paul Hastil 7:30-8:30 pm

Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue

Betsy Ezell Quartet 6 pm; Panchromatic Steel Band 7 pm; Rick Flowers and the Floroq Sound 8 pm

Louisianne’s, 7464 Hubbard Avenue

Johnny Chimes 6:30-8:30 pm; Jim Erickson 9-10pm

Villa Dolce, 1828 Parmenter St

Rachel Heuer Quartet 8:3-9:30pm

A special thanks to our sponsors who help us make Strollin' a reality:

John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation

Middleton Community Development Authority

Middleton Chamber of Commerce

T Wall Enterprises

WORT