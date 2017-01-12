Strong Bones

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Neighborhood House Community Center is hosting "Strong Bones," a fitness class for seniors. The class runs from February 7 to May 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:15-10:15 am. There will be an informational meeting held at Neighborhood House on January 12 at 9:15 am. There is only a $30 suggested donation for all 12 weeks of the class.

Strong Bones is an evidence-based fitness class for seniors proven to improve bone density and muscle strength, reduce falls, maintain healthy weight, and even improve mental health through low-impact strength-training. The class meets twice a week for about an hour, and is led by a certified instructor. All exercises can be modified to suit any ability level. 

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Health & Fitness, Seniors

608-255-5337

