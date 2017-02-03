Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: Join us as we listen to Sagashus Levingston's journey of growing up on Chicago's impoverished south side, being a young mom, and the challenge and joy of becoming a University of Wisconsin Ph.D literature candidate. Sagashus has launched a business and a book focused on showing the world the beauty, the pain, the resilience and the power of women like her, who have lived in confines of poverty and abuse but have the tenacity to mother, strive and drive.

