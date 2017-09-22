Strong Women Strong Coffee

RSVP

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: September 22, 2017, 7:30am - 9:00am

Cost: $10.00

Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine and passion, this morning networking event is for those who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their businesses and themselves. Each event features a local strong woman and her story!

Featured Speaker: Tera Johnson

Tera Johnson is a serial entrepreneur whose mission is to create the next generation of environmentally and economically regenerative food and farming businesses.

Location: Madison WWBIC - Community Room

Address: 2300 S Park St, Madison 53713

608-257-5450

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
