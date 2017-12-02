press release: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® and Toys "R" Us are hosting a Stuff A Truck event to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Our trucks will be parked at Toys''R''Us locations across the state. The goal is to fill each truck before the day is out. New, unwrapped, toys will be accepted, and we encourage you to do some holiday shopping when you arrive. While donations will be accepted across the state, your donation will be used locally. Local donations will take place at Toys “R” Us Madison West (7309 West Towne Way, Madison) and Toys “R” Us Janesville (2723 Milton Ave, Janesville).

Date and Time: Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Charge: No charge, just bring new, unwrapped, toy for donation