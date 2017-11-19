Stuff Your Stockings Merry Makers Market

press release: It's the 2nd Annual Stuff Your Stockings: A Merry Makers Market Led by Local Ladies and featuring local arts, crafts, music, and food. Free admission!

Join us at ART In on Sunday, November 19, from 10am-5pm and get your holiday shopping done BEFORE Black Friday. Over 20 local vendors will be displaying their wares including jewelry, artwork, textiles, greeting cards, tie dye clothing, soaps, candles and more! Madisewn and Soul Mama's Stuff are our vendor organizers

Enjoy an adult beverage or a free cup of coffee, courtesy of Cargo Coffee while listening to local live music including some a cappella caroling by Madison Savoyards at 10am,

Followed by:

11:00 Girls Rock Camp (Rock)

Noon Charlie Painter +1 (Jazz)

1pm Samba Novistas (Brazilian Samba)

2pm Holidayoke with Dave Adler from The Gomers 1:00pm,

and House music by Sheherezade at 3pm! (Ambient Mood Music featuring piano with flute, vocals, guitar, hand percussion and other ensemble type participants)

New this year: there will be a kids area including an ornament-making station, free coloring pages, and fun festival activities for adults with henna tattoos and tarot readings . There will also be food carts outside 'cause we don't want you shopping (or drinking) on an empty stomach!

Bring your shopping list and a friend for a few hours of leisurely local lovlieness.

For more information, please read our blog at www.stuffyourstockings. wordpress.com/blog/