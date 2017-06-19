Stuntology
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release:
Stuntology! with Sam Bartlett (A Free Family Event for all ages)
“STUNTOLOGY is the art of exploring the mysteries of the physical world by playing with everyday objects, and the mastery of pointless techniques to amuse yourself and amaze your friends.” – taken from www.stuntology.com Registration is not required. Funded by the Friends of the Middleton Public Library.
