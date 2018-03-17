press release:

$35

Over the course of 25 years and ten albums, the Subdudes have quietly become one of America’s national music treasures. The New Orleans-formed group is a living encapsulation of American music, a vibrant cauldron of sounds that stirs together meaty grooves and jazzy dynamics, soulful R&B swagger, easy vocal harmonies, cheeky rock ‘n’ roll attitude, and folky social consciousness — not to mention some of the sharpest musicianship and ensemble playing you’ll ever hear from any five musicians.

Led by singer/guitarist Tommy Malone and accordionist John Magnie, the Subdudes came together in 1989 after backing artists such as Joni Mitchell and Rosanne Cash. Drawing most of their inspiration from the sounds of their native New Orleans and blending blues, gospel, funk, and R&B with their own harmony vocals, the Subdudes are also notable for the substitution of a tambourine player, Steve Amedée, for a drummer. Tim Cook rounds out the band on bass.