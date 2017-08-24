Sugar Maple Park Ribbon Cutting

press release: A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of a new park in Birchwood Point, on Madison’s west side. Alder Paul Skidmore, District 9, Jeff Rosenberg, president of Veridian Homes, Eric Knepp, Madison Parks superintendent and the Birchwood Point residents and neighbors will officially open Sugar Maple Park on Thursday, August 24, at 4:00 pm. The public is invited to attend and enjoy delicious Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, face painting, balloon sculptures and glitter tattoos thanks to Veridian Homes.

“The best relationships in our lives are based on strong partnerships. True partnerships. Where both parties are true winners. Here is a classic example of a public and private partnership where everyone has won, driven by the visionary leadership of Madison Parks,” said Jeff Rosenberg, President of Veridian Homes.

“Madison Parks extends its gratitude to Veridian Homes for partnering to bring Sugar Maple Park to fruition three years sooner than originally scheduled. Adding this park at this time will help ensure that many new Madisonians will have a quality, walkable park in their neighborhood sooner than they would have if the City did it alone,” said Eric Knepp, Madison Parks Superintendent.

The development and construction of Sugar Maple Park is a joint partnership with Veridian Homes and Madison Parks using park impact fees from the Birchwood Point development. As part of the new subdivision, this 2.27-acre park features a picnic shelter with seating, a playground, half basketball court, open play field and walking paths. Sugar Maple Park is located just off of Mineral Point Road at 252 Sugar Maple Lane.