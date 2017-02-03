press release:

The story of Chesley Sullenberger, an American pilot who became a hero after landing his damaged plane on the Hudson River in order to save the flight's passengers and crew. IMDb entry: www.imdb.com/title/tt3263904 Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film is rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.