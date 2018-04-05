RSVP for Suminagashi Floating Inks

press release:

Suminagashi or "floating ink" is the process of marbling plain, thin Japanese paper with water and ink to transform it into something vibrant and colorful. It originated in Japan as early as the 12th century. Jackie Hefty from Whispering Woodlands will teach you this decorative paper technique that can be used in bookmaking, collage, scrapbooking, letter writing, journals, and card making. Minimal supplies are necessary, so it is easy for you to continue making the marbled paper at home. Some supplies provided; a supply list will be sent to you. Adults and youth (ages 15 and up); each attendee pays registration fee.

Sunday, April 15, 1-4 pm

Registration Deadline: April 5

Cost: $87/$70 member | Course Number: 20-33