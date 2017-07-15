Summer Music Along the Sugar River

press release:

Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16, The Paoli Merchant's Association welcomes you to a weekend of sun, fun, and music!

Throughout Paoli: Plein Air painting 10 am-5 pm

ABEL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Saturday, July 15, Hedgerow Dinkum 2-4 pm,

CLUCK THE CHICKEN STORE: Saturday, July 15, Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble 6-8 pm; Sunday, July 16, Mini Therapy Donkeys 1-3 pm

THE HOP GARDEN: Saturday, July 15, Ken Wheaton 1-3 pm, Rough Cut 3-6 pm; Sunday, July 16, Eugene Gruber 11-2 pm, Sunspot Music Duo 2-5 pm

PAOLI SCHOOLHOUSE SHOPS & CAFE: Saturday, July 15, Cartoon Artist - Heather Mulligan 11 am-2 p, Mark Croft 6-8 pm

SUGAR RIVER OUTFITTERS: Saturday, July 15 & Sunday, July 16, Excursions on the Sugar River

Music may be located outside or inside depending on weather and venue.