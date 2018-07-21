press release: Belles & Chimes Madison, in conjunction with Art In, present their Summer Charity Pinball Tournament - 100% all of all buy-ins and donations will benefit Porchlight.

Please note that this is an All Genders Welcome event! This tournament is not directly associated with the Belles & Chimes Madison Pinball League's current season, and is not an IFPA Sanctioned event.

Sign ups will begin at 2:30pm, and tournament play will being at 3:00pm. There is a $5.00 buy-in for all players - each player will play 4 designated tables - those tables will be pay-to-play. All scores will be submitted to the tournament director, and the highest score on each table will win a prize. Another $1.00 donation per table you'd like to replay will get you a second chance to achieve higher scores. - Prizes donated by Stern Pinball, Jersey Jack Pinball, & more!

There will also be a raffle with prizes from local businesses such as the Willie Street Coop, and Porchlight will be selling some of their awesome jellys, jams, & more.

RSVP here: https://www.facebook. com/events/281370069263277/

About Porchlight:

Mission:

Porchlight strives to reduce homelessness in Dane County by collaborating with the community to provide shelter, affordable housing, and supportive services that eliminate barriers and empower the individuals and families we serve.

Vision:

Porchlight envisions a community without homelessness. In keeping with our mission and values, we create innovative solutions, vibrant partnerships, and opportunities for those we serve.

Values:

Porchlight fosters an organizational culture that values respect for program participants and our staff, advocacy in the community, accountability, and diversity of persons and thought that encourages self-determination for all whom we serve.

We provide emergency shelter, food, employment services, counseling, and affordable transitional and permanent housing to homeless people in the Dane County area. Our services are designed to foster independence and the transition into permanent housing and employment.

Porchlight is the largest supplier of low-cost housing in Dane County and is comprised of an emergency shelter for men, eviction prevention program, outreach team, employment and training program, housing and services for men and women suffering from serious mental illnesses, veterans, adults in recovery from alcohol and/or drug addictions, and low-income housing for families and single men and women providing over 100,000 nights of shelter.

A helping hand, not a hand out. A second chance. A warm bed. Hope. Opportunity.

About Belles & Chimes Madison:

Belles & Chimes is a nationwide network of women's pinball leagues, founded in 2013 in Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a fun, social environment for women to play pinball together.

Belles & Chimes is for significantly female-identified people. We use an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female” and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people. The Madison chapter of Belles & Chimes meets most 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of the month at Art In (1444 E Washington Ave., Madison) and are currently in our 3rd season!