press release: Summer Expeditions is a free program for students in grades K-8 to explore, engage and discover science at UW–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research with structured hands-on activities. The program takes place on Wednesday afternoons during the summer from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and includes two 45-minute guided activities. Summer Expeditions runs from late June to early August.

Selections vary from week to week. Each activity is led by a trained staff member or volunteer and includes interactive, hands-on activities.

TO REGISTER You pick your adventure! The registration page will have a few different activity options to choose from for each date. You may select only ONE rotation plan per date. This lets us know which two activities you will be participating in when you come. Not all topics listed below are offered each date.

Activities will start promptly at 1:30 p.m. Please consider arriving a few minutes early so you are prepared to begin on time. Upon arrival, please check in with a staff member who will be located near the welcome desk at the Orchard Street entrance. Once you are checked in, you will be directed to your first 45-minute activity. At 2:15 p.m. all participants will switch to a second activity. Discovery Building staff will lead participants to their activity location during the switch. Participants are requested to stay at their activity for the full 45 minutes.

If you need immediate assistance, please contact Becky Balistreri at bbalistreri@warf.org or 608.316.4382. If you have general questions about the program, please contact Jerrod Buckner at jbuckner@morgridge.org or 608.316.4675.