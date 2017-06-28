Summer Food Service Program

press release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Summer Food Program provides free meals during summer vacation. During the school year, MMSD Food & Nutrition serves children who qualify for free or reduced price meals due to low household income. The summer program offers children nutritious meals when school is not in session. Children can eat for free, Monday - Friday, June 19 through August 11. MMSD offers breakfast, lunch and snack. Meals vary by location. No application is required. School Sites will not be serving on July 3 & 4. All other sites will be closed on July 4.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds the Summer Food Program and the State of Wisconsin and administers the school meal service. All children 18 years of age and under can receive up to two free meals per site. Sites qualify if the school in the attendance area has more than 50% free and reduced lunch enrollment, or if more than 50% of the children participating at the site qualify for free or reduced price meals.

Schools: Chávez Elementary*; Cherokee Middle, Elvehjem Elementary, Emerson Elementary, Falk Elementary, Glendale Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Lapham Elementary, Leopold Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Mendota Elementary, Nuestro Mundo Elementary, Olson Elementary*, Orchard Ridge Elementary /Toki Middle, Sennett Middle, Sherman Middle, Stephens Elementary*, Thoreau Elementary, Wright Middle, East High, La Follette High, Memorial High, West High*. * These sites are only available for students who are currently enrolled

MSCR Safe Haven Child Care, Midvale & Lowell locations

MSCR Camps & Parks: Allied Learning Center, Marlborough Park, Meadowood Neighborhood Center, Warner Park Kids Kamp

Apartments/Community Centers: Bay View Apartments, Boys & Girls Club @ Allied, Boys & Girls Club @ Taft, Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center, Centro Hispano, Fairway Apartments - NEW, Lighthouse, Lighthouse Kids, Lussier ELC, Midvale Baptist, Nehemiah Center, Neighborhood House CC, Northport Apartments, Packers Apartments, Salvation Army @ Darbo, Theresa Terrace NC, Wisconsin Youth Company ,Southdale Park - NEW