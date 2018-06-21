press release: Thursday, June 21, 2018, Madison Senior Center Courtyard

Join us for the second annual Summer Safety Day in honor of National Safety Month. Enjoy hotdogs, chips, and cake all while learning from local area agencies the ins-and-outs of staying safe on the road, in your home, and with your health. After learning the safety basics, check out the Madison Fire Department and their firetruck, or the Madison Police Department with their equine unit and squad car! The event is family fun for all ages with a photobooth, facepainting, and music! So grandparents, parents, grandkids, friends and family members alike, come on down to the Madison Senior Center courtyard for a day of fun and safety education! Sponsored by the Madison Senior Center, Cap Centre Apartments, and Capitol Centre Market. We'll see you there!