press release: Celebrating the upcoming Summer Solstice, this lively event celebrates the sun and all things summer. The sunshine-inspired celebration of summer will feature live music from Panchromatic Steel followed by Madison favorite, Natty Nation. A Waterfront Art Fair will be held on the Langdon Landing featuring local artists and craftsmen and The Edgewater Pier will showcase a Ride & Drive Boat Show with Gordy’s Marina. The Grand Plaza will offer bites from local favorites as well as craft brews and cocktails. New this year will be a Mindfulness Meditation session on the Sky Bar Terrace.