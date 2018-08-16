Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

AUG 16, 4–7 p.m.

Surprise Supplies • Do you love surprises? We do. Come play and create with a unique and mysterious assortment of materials. You never know what you’ll get into!