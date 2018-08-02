Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

AUGUST 2, 7:30–9 p.m.

Wonder • Based on a true story, Wonder tells the inspiring tale of August Pullman, a boy born with facial deformities that kept him from going to school. When August enrolls in fifth grade he becomes an unlikely hero, teaching his new classmates, community, and friends that difference is what makes us extraordinary. Arrive early to find the best seat and enjoy hands-on activities before each film. Light snacks and chairs provided; blankets encouraged.