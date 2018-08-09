Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

AUGUST 9, 4–7 p.m.

Dog Days • Bring your well-behaved furry friends to the museum for an afternoon of pet-friendly fun! We’ll have a doggie “bar,” customize bandannas, and more! All pets must remain on leashes and are not permitted inside the museum