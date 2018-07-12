press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JULY 12, 4–8 p.m.

Opening reception for Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy. Don’t miss this very special Summer Spin as we celebrate the opening of Watanabe: Japanese Print Envoy. Try your hand at gyotaku, the ancient Japanese art of printing fish and enjoy live music by Ben Daiko, Madison’s Taiko drumming group. Don’t miss the lecture by Distinguished Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs, Drew Stevens—one of his last before retirement.

4–7 p.m. Hands-on activities (gyotaku) • 5:30–6:30 p.m. Lecture by Drew Stevens • 6:30–8 p.m. Reception with music and refreshments.