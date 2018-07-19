Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

J JULY 19, 4–7 p.m.

The BIG Draw • You don’t need a pencil to draw—you just need imagination! Using pool noodles, fly swatters, and other unusual implements, we’ll fling, sling, and drip to create big marks! Come see what awaits you at the BIG draw .