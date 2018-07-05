Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JULY 5, 7:30–9 p.m.

Finding Dory • In this sequel to Finding Nemo, Dory, a spunky fish who suffers from memory loss, optimistically navigates through life refusing to let disability slow her down! Arrive early to find the best seat and enjoy hands-on activities before each film. Light snacks and chairs provided; blankets encouraged.