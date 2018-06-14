Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE, 14, 4–7 p.m.

Food Fight! • Who says you can’t play with your food? We'll make art using potatoes, corn on the cob, and other veggies. Did we mention there will be ice cream?!