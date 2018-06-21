Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE 21, 4–8 p.m.

Summer Solstice • Celebrate the solstice with Make Music Madison. Local musicians will provide the beats as we use the sun for inspiration to make sun prints and sun catchers. Wear your party hats and come ready to dance! Visit www.makemusicmadison.org for a complete list of performers.

Schedule: 4:00–5:00 p.m. – Brass Knuckle Brass Band

5:30–6:00 p.m. – Anaguma Eisa

6:00–7:00 p.m. – MAUI Madison Area Ukulele Initiative