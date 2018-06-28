Summer Spin

press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE 28, 4–7 p.m.

Surprise Supplies • Do you love surprises? We do! Meet artists from ArtWorking and play with a unique and mysterious assortment of materials to produce original works of art. You never know what you’ll get into