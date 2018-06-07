press release: June 7 to August 23, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer!

Grab the kiddos and join us every week as we bring the museum outdoors! Enjoy live music, cool and refreshing treats, outdoor films, adventures with art, and lots of surprises. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE 7, 7:30–9 p.m.

Finding Nemo • We’re kicking off Summer Spin with a film on East Campus Mall. Join us as we screen Pixar’s Finding Nemo, and follow along as Nemo the clownfish shows us that, like the artists on view in Drawn to Art, adversity does not mean limitation. Arrive early to find the best seat and enjoy hands-on activities before each film. Light snacks and chairs provided; blankets encouraged.