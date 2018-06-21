× Expand The Earthlings

press release: Celebrate the solstice in style with vibrant flowers, groovy tunes, mouth-watering summer cocktails and seasonal foods from Mount Horeb – the Troll Capital of the World. Join us for an enchanting stroll through the gardens, sampling local food and beverages along the way. Gather around the bonfire for some live acoustic tunes. Tour the cave to discover some subterranean surprises. There is no better way to cap off this celebration of our planetary axis reaching for the sun than with live music by The Earthlings and cash bar.

The Earthlings are a Madison music and arts collective with local Mount Horeb roots. They combine diverse eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space and positive vibrations from the 60’s, early 70’s and 90’s. Instruments include vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass, dulcimer, sampler, bell kit, aux percussion, theremin and drums. www.theearthlings. bandcamp.com

The Summer Trollstice event is part of our NEW Summer Soirée series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds National Natural Landmark. Cave of the Mounds is clearly best known for that underground geologic wonder. What is less known is that the beautiful gardens above the cave are an explosion of blooms throughout the summer. Come enjoy the gardens, stroll through the blooms, listen to live music, enjoy local beverages, and of course, tour the cave.

Tickets are $30 per person.