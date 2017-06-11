Summertime on the Farm

to Google Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:

The Friends of Schumacher Farm invite your family to a fun-filled, nostalgic afternoon of games, crafts, and ice-cream making on this historical rural farm park.

Enjoy the sights on a prairie walk, led by Dane County Naturalist, Lars Higdon.

Feel free to bring your own picnic lunch. We have plenty of tables and miles of trails! No alcoholic beverages permitted. 

Info

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map

Kids & Family, Special Events

Visit Event Website

608-849-4559

to Google Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Summertime on the Farm - 2017-06-11 13:00:00