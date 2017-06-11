Summertime on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release:
The Friends of Schumacher Farm invite your family to a fun-filled, nostalgic afternoon of games, crafts, and ice-cream making on this historical rural farm park.
Enjoy the sights on a prairie walk, led by Dane County Naturalist, Lars Higdon.
Feel free to bring your own picnic lunch. We have plenty of tables and miles of trails! No alcoholic beverages permitted.
