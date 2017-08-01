Sun Prairie Community Band

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Join us at Wetmore Park for some family fun and FREE entertainment beginning at 5:00pm (concert starting at 6:00pm).

The Sun Prairie Community Band is a volunteer organization providing performances in Sun Prairie and other surrounding communities. They are a concert band of 40-50 musicians, playing everything from traditional and contemporary concert band music, to marches, showtunes, jazz and holiday music. Members include professional musicians, students, and others who enjoy playing.

“Every note and expression is full of feeling.” - Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentine

At Wetmore Park the entertainment may include arts/crafts, caricature artist, balloon sculpture, face painting and more! This event is FREE to the community so come out and enjoy some music and entertainment!

608-837-3449
