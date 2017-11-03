Sun Prairie Community Expo

Wisconsin Distributors 900 Progress Way, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Sun Prairie will host the annual Community Expo and Job Fair Friday, November 3, 2017 from 3:00 to 6:30 pm at Wisconsin Distributors, 900 Progress Way.

The event is free and open to the public, presented by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees can enjoy:

·Over 60 businesses/organizations at the event

·Meet with companies that are hiring now

·Give-aways, food for sampling and purchase, and special promotions for attendees

·Exhibitors with handouts, information, prize drawings

Free parking, free entry.  For a list of exhibitors and more information,  visit the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website at www.sunprairiechamber.com, e-mail spchamber@frontier.com or call 608-837-4547.     

Info
Wisconsin Distributors 900 Progress Way, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Special Events
608-837-4547
