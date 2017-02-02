Sun Prairie Groundhog Day

press release: Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter?? We'll see what Jimmy says!

Joins us on February 2nd at sunrise (shortly after 7:00AM) at 

Cannery Square (Map). 

Find more information on the Groundhog Day Prognostication Ceremony on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page (click here to go there now)! 

Did you know Sun Prairie is the self proclaimed Groundhog Capitol of the World?? 

So you better join us at sunrise (7:11AM) in Cannery Square in Downtown Sun Prairie for the Official Prognostication!

There are so many great things happening for the 2017 Prognostication! Be prepared to see appearances from the Varsity Hockey Team, National Color Guard, Firefighters, and there is a rumor that there will be a special cake! The Prognositcation will be translated in Spanish and Hmong too! You won't want to miss this!

