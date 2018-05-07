Sun Prairie High School Jazz I Ensemble

press release: Sun Prairie High School's Jazz 1 Ensemble, under the direction of Steve Sveum, has been selected to perform and compete in the twenty-third annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival in New York City. Wynton Marsalis, renowned jazz trumpeter and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center is the director of this elite event. Each of 109 bands from across the country submitted 3 recordings of Duke Ellington songs and were chosen by judges in a blind audition. This year is Sun Prairie High School’s sixth consecutive year as a finalist and their twelfth time in the history of the event. A final send-off concert will be performed by Jazz 1 on Monday, May 7, at 8:00 pm at Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center, 888 Grove St, Sun Prairie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.