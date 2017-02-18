press release: The Regional “Essentially Ellington” Sun Prairie Jazz Festival, Sun Prairie’s annual non-competitive jazz festival, will be held on Saturday, February 18 at Sun Prairie High School. Jazz ensembles from around the state will once again convene at Sun Prairie High School for a day of clinics, performance and pure swing! The students in the bands will interact with some of the finest jazz educators/performers in the country.

High School jazz clinics will begin at 8:30am in the high school performing arts center and band room and are free and open to the public. This year’s clinic will include a special appearance by the MVP Quartet that includes, Bobby Watson on Saxophone, Donald Brown on piano, Ray Drummond on Bass and Marvin “Smitty” Smith on Drums. An improvisation/rhythm workshop for teachers and music education students runs concurrently with the clinic as well. This session will be led by Reggie Thomas and will be taped by Wisconsin Public Television for their “Young Performers” series to be aired at a later date.

The event will culminate with an evening performance that begins at 7pm in the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center. Admission for the evening concert is $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online. Come listen to high school jazz ensembles from around the state and guest artists from around the country!

Major Sponsors for this event include Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Sun Prairie Band Boosters. Other sponsors include Birch Creek, Shell Lake Arts Center, Ward Brodt, WMEA, Madison Jazz Society, Madison Music Collective, and Wisconsin Public Television.

For more information, visit: www.spbb.org/sun-praire- jazzfest