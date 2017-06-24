press release: On June 24, Tri 4 Schools hopes to double the size of their Sun Prairie kids triathlon in order to raise $15,000 for school health programs. To do so, they’ve enlisted the help of another great community partner, TDS Telecom (TDS®). Hosted at Prairie Athletic Club, this event held 250 kids in 2016, and all parties involved want to see twice as many smiling faces cross the finish line this year.

The triathlon takes place on Saturday, June 24 at Prairie Athletic Club starting at 8:30am. With three distances for all ability levels, as well as an adaptive triathlon, any child between the ages of 3-14 is welcome to join. Every dollar of the entry fee is returned to the school of your choice to fund fitness and nutrition resources.

By joining Tri 4 Schools and Prairie Athletic Club, TDS has signed on as the title sponsor this year. With the recent purchase agreement for Sun Prairie Utility’s fiber optic network, they are eager to start making an impact in the community and will play a key role in allowing the race to grow to meet the demands of 500 triathletes.

Tri 4 Schools is an organization dedicated to improving the health of children in the area through running, biking, and swimming through youth triathlons, a family mud run, and after-school programs to teach kids healthy habits and support area schools. With a focus on reducing barriers to participation so children from all walks of life can enjoy a healthy lifestyle, one in four athletes participate via scholarship, as well as 75% of their after-school program participants.

“We believe all kids deserve safe, fun, and healthy opportunities to achieve their dreams, which is why we are so thrilled to team up with TDS,” said Executive Director Katie Hensel. “By allowing more athletes to participate, we are able to raise more money for school health and wellness initiatives, and most importantly, give children the amazing feeling of achieving their goals. We are grateful to TDS for helping us help children in Dane County they have been a major supporter for several years.”