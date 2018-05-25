Sun Speak, Space Junk

Google Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00

Buy Tickets

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

$15 ($12 adv.).

press release: On Friday, May 25, ALL is proud to feature a double bill of Sun Speak (Matt Gold on guitars and Nate Friedman on drums) and Space Junk (John Christensen on bass, Paul Dietrich on trumpet, and Louka Patenaude on guitar). Chicago-based duo Sun Speak’s careful balance of free improvisation and composition has been hailed by The Chicago Tribune as “study in craftsmanship and care,” while the Madison-based Space Junk  brings together three of the area’s finest improvisors.

Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-556-7415
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Speak, Space Junk - 2018-05-25 20:00:00