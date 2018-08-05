press release: On the first Sunday of the month, the Chazen presents chamber music performances in Brittingham Gallery III of the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building. Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, however seating is limited. Chazen Museum of Art members may call 608-263-2246 to reserve seating the week before the concert. Unclaimed seats are released at 12:20.

In addition to the gallery performance, the monthly concerts are streamed live on the Internet, making them readily accessible around the world; simply go to www.Chazen.wisc.edu on the day of the concert and click on Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.